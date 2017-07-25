FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Global Net Lease announces new unsecured revolving credit facility
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Prospect of Trump tariff casts pall over U.S. solar industry
Energy and Environment
Prospect of Trump tariff casts pall over U.S. solar industry
Now showing at a disputed South China Sea island
China
Now showing at a disputed South China Sea island
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Future of Money
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 10:10 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Global Net Lease announces new unsecured revolving credit facility

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Global Net Lease Inc

* Global Net Lease Inc announces new unsecured revolving credit facility and five year term loan

* Global Net Lease Inc - ‍announced today close of a new unsecured credit facility to replace its previous credit facility​

* Global Net Lease - ‍new facility comprised of $500 million senior unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility, EUR 194.6 million senior unsecured term loan​

* Global Net Lease Inc - ‍revolver matures in four years and has a one-year extension option​

* Global Net Lease Inc - ‍under new facility, borrowing spread is based on corporate leverage ratios and ranges from 1.60% to 2.20% over LIBOR​

* Global Net Lease Inc - ‍EUR 194.6 million senior unsecured term loan maturing on July 24, 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.