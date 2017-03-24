BRIEF-Akoustis Technologies has been granted 4 additional patents
Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven
March 24 Global Net Lease Inc
Global Net Lease Inc - For 2017 expects to review and potentially sell $50 to $75 million of assets
Global Net Lease Inc- Targets in 2017 $150-$200 million of new acquisitions
* Announces registration pathway and clinical development plan