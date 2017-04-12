BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 Global One Real Estate Investment Corp
* Says it will issue 28,600 new units at the price of 362,670 yen per unit through public offering
* Says a total of 10.37 billion yen will be raised
* Subscription period from April 13 to April 14 and payment on April 19
* Says it will issue new units at the price of 362,670 yen per unit, for up to 544 million yen in total ,through a private placement
* Subscription on May 15 and payment on May 16
* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and to acquire property
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/lSjlL9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.