March 9 Global Partners Lp

* Global partners reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.14 billion

* Qtrly diluted net loss per limited partner unit $ 1.94

* Global Partners Lp- results for q4 of 2016 reflect an $80.7 million lease exit expense associated with voluntary early termination of a railcar sublease

* Global Partners Lp- for full-year 2017, global expects to generate ebitda of $190 million to $220 million, excluding items

* Global Partners Lp- with respect to 2017 net income and net cash from operating activities partnership is unable to project either metric