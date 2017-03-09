March 9 Global Partners Lp
* Global partners reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016
financial results
* Q4 sales $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.14 billion
* Qtrly diluted net loss per limited partner unit $ 1.94
* Global Partners Lp- results for q4 of 2016 reflect an
$80.7 million lease exit expense associated with voluntary early
termination of a railcar sublease
* Global Partners Lp- for full-year 2017, global expects to
generate ebitda of $190 million to $220 million, excluding items
* Global Partners Lp- with respect to 2017 net income and
net cash from operating activities partnership is unable to
project either metric
