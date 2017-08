May 1 (Reuters) - Global Partners Lp

* Global partners lp- on april 25 co, units, glp finance corp. Entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Global partners lp- aggregate commitments available in amount of $1.3 billion under agreement

* Global partners lp- credit agreement will mature on april 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: