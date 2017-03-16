BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
March 16 Global Sources Ltd
* Global sources reports second half and year-end 2016 financial results
* Global sources ltd - provides guidance for first half of 2017, expects revenue to be between $76.0 million and $78.0 million and ifrs eps to range from $0.12 to $0.16
* Global sources ltd - for second half of 2016 revenue was $75.8 million
* Global sources ltd - reported second half of 2016 ifrs eps of $0.38 and non-ifrs eps of $0.51
* Global sources ltd - for secong half of 2017 non-ifrs eps is expected to be in range of $0.17 to $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
* Luna Gold Securityholders and JDL Gold shareholders approve merger to form Trek Mining Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: