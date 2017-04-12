April 12 Global Top E-commerce Co Ltd :

* Says it scraped acquisition of 84.6 percent stake in tech firm

* Says it plans to buy stakes in e-commerce firm for 1.8 billion yuan via cash and share issue

* It plans to raise up to 659.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to help fund acquisitions

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9NAF5k

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)