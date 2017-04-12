BRIEF-Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-K filing
* Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-k filing
April 12 Global Top E-commerce Co Ltd :
* Says it scraped acquisition of 84.6 percent stake in tech firm
* Says it plans to buy stakes in e-commerce firm for 1.8 billion yuan via cash and share issue
* It plans to raise up to 659.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to help fund acquisitions
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9NAF5k
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-k filing
MILAN, April 14 U.S. private equity group Carlyle Group has gained full control of Italian fashion brand TWINSET by buying the remaining 10 percent stake from founder Simona Barbieri, who will step down as the affordable luxury label's creative director.