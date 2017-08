March 14 (Reuters) - Global Value Fund Ltd

* Intends to undertake a placement in respect of company's share purchase plan

* Placement will look to raise up to $21.2 million

* GVF has applied for a trading halt pending completion of placement

* Trading halt is expected to end on announcement of results of placement which will occur before opening of trading on thursday 16 march 2017