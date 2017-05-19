FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Global Yellow Pages says to dispose 80% shareholding interests in eFusion Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Global Yellow Pages Ltd:

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Samara Ventures Pte. Ltd and Efusion Solutions Pte. Ltd.

* Cash consideration for sale shares is a sum of S$1.2 million

* Deal for proposed disposal by company of 80% of its shareholding interests in Efusion

* Company has also on 19 May 2017 entered into management services agreement with Efusion

* Completion of proposed disposal will result in Efusion ceasing to be a subsidiary of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

