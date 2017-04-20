BRIEF-Global Yellow Pages updates on legal by co against Promedia Directories

April 20 (Reuters) - Global Yellow Pages Ltd

* Appealed against parts of high court judgement and court of appeal released its judgement in relation to appeal on 19 april 2017

* Refers to announcement made on 28 jan in relation to release of judgement by high court pertaining to legal action by co against promedia directories

* Court of appeal granted co's appeal to extent that letters of demand sent by co to defendant did not constitute groundless threats of copyright infringemen

* "otherwise, appeal is dismissed" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: