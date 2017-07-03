BRIEF-Autoliv signs agreement with Velodyne over self-driving cars
* Autoliv enters LiDAR commercialization agreement with Velodyne
July 3 GLOBALTEK FABRICATION Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qqHVoV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Autoliv enters LiDAR commercialization agreement with Velodyne
FRANKFURT, July 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.