May 18 (Reuters) - Globant SA

* Globant reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.22 to $1.30

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.26 to $0.28

* Q1 revenue rose 21 percent to $88.7 million

* Sees Q2 revenue $95 million to $97 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $386 million to $394 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 20.8 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27