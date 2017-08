April 24 (Reuters) - Glorious Sun Enterprises Ltd:

* Jeanswest International and Glory Star entered into design and management agreement

* Agreement in respect of outsourcing by Jeanswest International of its product design, development & certain management functions to co

* Agreement for a term of no more than three years commencing from 24 April 2017