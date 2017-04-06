BRIEF-Glorious Sun Enterprises says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement

April 6 (Reuters) - Glorious Sun Enterprises Ltd :
* Group (through its wholly-owned subsidiary) entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Deal at a consideration of hk$220 million
* Agreement to dispose of its interest in target company to purchaser, a company owned by charles yeung and yeung chun fan
* Company and jeanswest international (l) entered into master supply agreement
* Estimates that disposal will generate a gain of approximately hk$89.6 million
