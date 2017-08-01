FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
BRIEF-Glu Mobile Q2 revenue $68.7 mln versus I/B/E/S view $72.1 mln
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump extols corporate profits while seeking corporate tax cut
Politics
Trump extols corporate profits while seeking corporate tax cut
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Reuters Investigates
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 8:28 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Glu Mobile Q2 revenue $68.7 mln versus I/B/E/S view $72.1 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Glu Mobile Inc

* Glu reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $68.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.1 million

* Glu Mobile Inc qtrly bookings of $82.5 million exceed high end of guidance; increases 62% year over year

* Glu Mobile Inc - company raises 2017 full year bookings guidance to a range of $307 million to $312 million

* Glu Mobile Inc sees Q3 2017 bookings $78.0 million $80.0 million

* Glu Mobile Inc sees full year 2017 bookings $307.0 million to $312.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.