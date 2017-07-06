July 6 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc:
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc- received a ruling in
previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between
company and its co-founders
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc- arbitration relating to a
dispute under transition and retirement agreements
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - expects to utilize a
portion of its cash on hand to pay arbitration award
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - arbitration ruling
provides for an amount of up to $13.8 million awarded to
company's co-founders
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates - total amount of co's
obligations under arbitration award based on actuarial present
value of superannuation payments will be no more than $19.1
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: