BRIEF-Glycomimetics announces proposed public offering of common stock

May 22 (Reuters) - Glycomimetics Inc

* Glycomimetics announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, 6 million shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering

* To use net proceeds to complete its ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of GMI-1271 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

* Also intends to use net proceeds to complete its ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of GMI-1271 in patients with multiple myeloma (MM)