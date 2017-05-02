May 2 General Motors Co :
* GM says announced the deconsolidation of its business in
Venezuela, effective as of May 1, 2017
* Deconsolidation follows the unexpected seizure of GM's
Venezuelan plant on April 18 by judicial authorities
* Deconsolidation of Venezuelan business is expected to
result in a charge of up to approximately $100 million
* All former employees have since been paid separation
benefits as legally required
* Seizure of GM's Venezuelan plant forced co to "cease
operations and terminate employment relationships due to causes
beyond parties' will"
* Executives expressed willingness to talk with government
officials, union leaders about possiblity to start production,
employ some workers with new business model
Source text : (bit.ly/2pBKXPC)
