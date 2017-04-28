FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-GM says aware of one putative class action pending against Co in U.S. court through April 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - GM:

* Through April 17, aware of one putative class action pending against company in U.S. court based on allegations of defective Takata airbag inflators - SEC filing

* Through April 17, aware of one putative class action against company in Mexico, 7 putative class actions pending in various provincial courts in Canada

* New Mexico Attorney General has initiated litigation against Takata and numerous automotive manufacturers, including GM Source text - (bit.ly/2ppr4em) Further company coverage:

