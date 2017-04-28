BRIEF-GM says aware of one putative class action pending against Co in U.S. court through April 17

April 28 (Reuters) - GM:

* Through April 17, aware of one putative class action pending against company in U.S. court based on allegations of defective Takata airbag inflators - SEC filing

* Through April 17, aware of one putative class action against company in Mexico, 7 putative class actions pending in various provincial courts in Canada

* New Mexico Attorney General has initiated litigation against Takata and numerous automotive manufacturers, including GM