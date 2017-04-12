BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
April 12 General Motors Co :
* GM statement in response to Greenlight Capital’s preliminary proxy filing
* General Motors says "has reviewed the preliminary proxy materials filed by Greenlight Capital, our evaluation of the overall proposal remains unchanged"
* General Motors says co presented Greenlight’s dividend share idea to the rating agencies "fully and fairly" Source text - bit.ly/2p7Twkm Further company coverage:
* Soros Fund Management reports 10.66 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of April 12 versus 5.31 percent as of Jan 12 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouXcNj) Further company coverage: