6 months ago
BRIEF-GMP Capital reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.03
March 3, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-GMP Capital reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - GMP Capital Inc

* GMP Capital Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.07

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.03

* Q4 revenue rose 85 percent to C$65.2 million

* GMP Capital Inc - Qtrly annualized return on equity was 4.0% compared with negative 29.4%

* GMP Capital Inc - Qtrly adjusted ROE was 10.2% compared with negative 23.4%

* GMP Capital Inc - Quarter- end AUA of $29.4 billion increased 12%, administered by 199 advisor teams, average aua per team of nearly $150 million

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

