BRIEF-GMS announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock

June 1 (Reuters) - GMS Inc:

* GMS announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock

* Says secondary public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $33.00 per share

* Gms is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares being sold by selling stockholders ​

* Pricing of secondary public offering of common stock by certain of co's existing stockholders, including affiliates of AEA Investors LP