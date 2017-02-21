FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GMS expects to report net sales of $561.5 mln-$563.5 mln for three months ended Jan 31, 2017
February 21, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-GMS expects to report net sales of $561.5 mln-$563.5 mln for three months ended Jan 31, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - GMS Inc:

* GMS Inc says for three months ended January 31, 2017, expect to report net sales in range of $561.5 million to $563.5 million

* GMS Inc - expect to report gross profit in range of $181.0 million to $191.0 million for three months ended January 31, 2017

* GMS Inc - expect to report adjusted EBITDA in range of $38.7 million to $42.7 million for three months ended January 31, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $546.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2lhVvCG) Further company coverage:

