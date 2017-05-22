May 22 GMS Inc

* GMS Inc says for three months ended April 30, 2017, expect to report net sales in range of $613.0 million to $617.0 million - SEC filing

* Expect to report net sales in range of $2,317.0 million to $2,321.0 million for fiscal year ended April 30, 2017

* Expect to report net income in range of $10.6 million to $16.7 million for three months ended April 30, 2017

* Expect to report gross profit in range of $199.0 million to $203.0 million for three months ended April 30, 2017

* Q4 revenue view $604.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $2.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to report adjusted EBITDA in range of $46.0 million to $57.3 million for three months ended April 30, 2017