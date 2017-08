BRIEF-GN Store Nord: new hearing care solution ReSound LiNX 3D launched

April 3 (Reuters) - GN STORE NORD:

* STUDIES SHOW THAT COMPARED TO PREMIUM HEARING AIDS FROM COMPETITIVE BRANDS, RESOUND LINX 3D: IS UP TO 50% BETTER AT IDENTIFYING SPEECH ACROSS VARIOUS ENVIRONMENTS

* STUDIES SHOW THAT RESOUND LINX 3D ENABLES USERS TO HEAR UP TO 80% MORE OF SOUNDS AROUND THEM

* SAYS STUDIES SHOW THAT COMPARED TO PREMIUM HEARING AIDS FROM COMPETITIVE BRANDS, RESOUND LINX 3D ENABLES USERS TO UNDERSTAND UP TO 40% MORE SPEECH IN NOISE

* GN HEARING UNVEILED RESOUND LINX 3D Source text: bit.ly/2osqvCm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)