May 23 (Reuters) - GN STORE NORD

* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS

* ZERO COUPON BOND WITH A FIVE-YEAR MATURITY

* NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* INITIAL STRIKE PRICE OF DKK 269.4609 REPRESENTING A PREMIUM OF 40% ABOVE VOLUME-WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OF SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)