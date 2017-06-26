BRIEF- Healios KK announces exercise of options
* Says 10,000 units of its tenth series options were exercised to 1 million shares of its common stock on June 26
June 26 GN STORE NORD:
* GN HEARING SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH NEW CHINESE RETAIL CHAI
* SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH EARWAY, A NEW CHINESE RETAIL CHAIN COMPOSED OF FOUR LEADING HEARING AID DISPENSERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit plans to invest 330 million yuan ($48.23 million) in production expansion project