UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 20 GNI Group Ltd
* Says 2,102 units of its 40th series options were exercised to 2,102,000 shares of its common stock from June 15 to June 20
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Cp73V3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.