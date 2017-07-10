BRIEF-Nielsen and Tennis Channel extend agreement to include National TV Ratings
July 10 GO INTERNET SPA:
* REPORTS 40,494 CUSTOMERS AT JUNE 30, INCLUDING BOTH CUSTOMERS IN 4G WIRELESS SEGMENT AND THOSE IN FIBER-TO-THE-HOME, UP 16% YEAR ON YEAR Source text: reut.rs/2t5MOfp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 10 Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday its Atlantic Broadband unit would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.