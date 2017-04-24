BRIEF-Goals Soccer says in preliminary talks with Powerleague

April 24 (Reuters) - Goals Soccer Centres Plc:

* Notes recent press speculation concerning discussions with Powerleague and possibility of combining two businesses

* Preliminary discussions with Powerleague are but one of strategic opportunities currently being assessed by Goals board

* At this stage, no commercial or financial terms have been agreed with Powerleague and no decision on any course of action has been made