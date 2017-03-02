FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Gocompare.com Group revenue grows from 5 mln stg to 8.4 mln stg
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 2, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Gocompare.com Group revenue grows from 5 mln stg to 8.4 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Gocompare.Com Group Plc

* Revenue growth of 68 percent, from 5 million pounds ($6.14 million)to 8.4 million pounds

* Operating profit was 21.9 million pounds compared to 23.1 million pounds as a result of costs associated with listing

* Leverage 4 of 1.7x - down from 2.8x at time of demerger

* Customer interactions up 26 percent to 32 million (2015: 25.5 million)

* Adjusted operating profit 30 million pounds

* Matthew crummack, chief executive officer said: "2016 was a transformational year in which we completed demerger of gocompare.com from esure group plc and strengthened team at executive level, whilst delivering strong results." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8148 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.