BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
May 3 GoDaddy Inc
* GoDaddy Inc. announces proposed follow-on offering and repurchase
* GoDaddy Inc - Expects to repurchase from selling stockholders an aggregate of $275 million of limited liability company units of Desert Newco, LLC
* Says selling stockholders are offering 24 million shares of class a common stock
* GoDaddy Inc - It expects to repurchase from selling stockholders an aggregate of $275 million of limited liability company units of Desert Newco
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.