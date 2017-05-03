May 3 GoDaddy Inc

* GoDaddy Inc. announces proposed follow-on offering and repurchase

* GoDaddy Inc - Expects to repurchase from selling stockholders an aggregate of $275 million of limited liability company units of Desert Newco, LLC

* Says selling stockholders are offering 24 million shares of class a common stock

* GoDaddy Inc - It expects to repurchase from selling stockholders an aggregate of $275 million of limited liability company units of Desert Newco