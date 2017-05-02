Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 GoDaddy Inc
* GoDaddy reports continued strong growth in first quarter
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $548 million to $553 million
* Q1 revenue $489.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $488 million
* Qtrly total bookings of $624.8 million, up 12.0% year over year, or 12.7% on a constant currency basis
* Godaddy Inc qtrly average revenue per user (ARPU) of $130, up 6.4% year over year
* Qtrly international revenue of $134.3 million, up 17.0% year over year, or 19.9% on a constant currency basis
* Godaddy Inc - For Q2 ending June 30, 2017, GoDaddy expects total revenue in range of $548 to $553 million including heg
* GoDaddy Inc - For full year 2017, godaddy expects unlevered free cash flow in a range of $465 to $485 million
* GoDaddy Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.01
* GoDaddy Inc - For full year ending December 31, 2017, GoDaddy raised its revenue expectations to a range of $2.195 billion to $2.225 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $545.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $2.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.