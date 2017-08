May 30 (Reuters) - Godfrey Phillips India Ltd:

* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total income 13.50 billion rupees versus 11.91 billion rupees year ago

* Recommended dividend of 8 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2quUAmQ) Further company coverage: