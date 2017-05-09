BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products March-qtr consol profit rises over 3 fold

May 9 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

* Declared 4th interim dividend of 12 rupees per share

* March quarter consol net profit 3.90 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income from operations 24.89 billion rupees

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.25 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 22.07 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 3.53 billion rupees

* Says post remonetisation, co seeing a good recovery in FMCG demand in India

* Says "hopeful" that implementation of GST will spur stronger growth for sector in the second half of FY 2018

* Says recommended approval for increase in existing authorised share capital from 420 million rupees to 700 million rupees