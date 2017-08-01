BRIEF-Goeasy Ltd Q2 same store sales rose 1.4 percent

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd

* Goeasy Ltd. reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.4 percent

* Goeasy Ltd - revenue for Q2 of 2017 increased to $98.2 million, an increase of 14.1% from $86.1 million in Q2 of 2016

* Goeasy Ltd - company reconfirmed its stated targets for 2017