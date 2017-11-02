BRIEF-goeasy Q3 earnings per share C$‍0.81​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd

* Goeasy ltd. Reports results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2017 and provides updated outlook

* Q3 same store sales rose 3 percent

* Goeasy ltd says ‍revenue for q3 of 2017 increased to $103.7 million, an increase of 18.1% from $87.8 million in q3 of 2016.​

* Goeasy ltd says ‍for fy ending easyfinancial gross consumer loans receivable target has been increased to $500 to $520 million​

* Goeasy ltd says for fy ‍expects easyfinancial’s revenue yield to remain at 60% to 62% for 2017 but has reduced its loan loss rate target to 13% to 15%​

* Qtrly earnings per share c$‍0.81​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: