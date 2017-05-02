UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Goeasy Ltd
* Goeasy reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.73
* Revenue for Q1 of 2017 increased to $94.7 million, an increase of 15.0% from $82.3 million in q1 of 2016
* Says "We are confident that our growth plans for easyfinancial will enable us to achieve our loan book target of $475 - $500 million by end of 2017"
* Company is preparing for launch of its new, secured lending product in q3 of 2017
* Anticipates spending an incremental $2.2 million in advertising expenditures in q2 of 2017
* Says Strategic growth initiatives announced earlier this year are on track
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.63, revenue view c$92.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipates spending an incremental $2.2 million in advertising expenditures in Q2 of 2017
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.