BRIEF-Goeasy says $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

May 25 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd

* Goeasy Ltd. announces $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures is due July 31, 2022

* Debentures will be subordinated, unsecured obligations of goeasy and will bear interest at a rate of 5.75% per annum, payable semi-annually

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to support strategic growth initiatives for easyfinancial

* $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures offered at a price of $1,000 per debenture