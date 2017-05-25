BRIEF-Goeasy says $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

May 25 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd
* Goeasy Ltd. announces $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures is due July 31, 2022
* Debentures will be subordinated, unsecured obligations of goeasy and will bear interest at a rate of 5.75% per annum, payable semi-annually
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to support strategic growth initiatives for easyfinancial
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to support strategic growth initiatives for easyfinancial