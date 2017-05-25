FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Goeasy says $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
May 25, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Goeasy says $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd

* Goeasy Ltd. announces $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures is due July 31, 2022

* Debentures will be subordinated, unsecured obligations of goeasy and will bear interest at a rate of 5.75% per annum, payable semi-annually

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to support strategic growth initiatives for easyfinancial

* $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures offered at a price of $1,000 per debenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

