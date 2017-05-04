FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Gogo Qtrly loss per share $0.52
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Gogo Qtrly loss per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Gogo Inc:

* Qtrly loss per share $0.52

* Gogo inc sees fy total revenue of $670 million to $695 million

* Gogo announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Gogo inc sees fy ca-na revenue of $405 million to $425 million

* Q1 revenue $165.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $160 million

* Gogo inc sees fy capital expenditures of $290 million to $330 million and cash capex of $230 million to $260 million

* Gogo inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of $290 million to $330 million

* Gogo inc - reaffirms long-term guidance previously provided in its q4 2016 earnings press release

* Gogo inc sees fy adjusted ebitda of $60 million to $75 million

* Q2 revenue view $167.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $160.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

