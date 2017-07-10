July 10 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa

* Gol discloses its preliminary traffic figures for June 2017

* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - ‍Gol's preliminary load factor was 78.1 pct in June 2017, 3.1 p.p. up over same period of 2016​

* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - preliminary June, 2017 total volume of departures decreased by 5.7 percent, number of seats declined 5.6 percent