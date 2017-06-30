BRIEF-Eastsiberian announces expiry of MOU with Pan American Oil
* Eastsiberian Plc announces expiry of memorandum of understanding with Pan American Oil Ltd.
June 30 Golar Lng Ltd:
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tuPw1Y) Further company coverage:
* Eastsiberian Plc announces expiry of memorandum of understanding with Pan American Oil Ltd.
BOSTON, June 30 As hedge fund investors have been choosing computers over star stock-pickers, putting ever more money into "quant" funds, one firm has become the undisputed leader in attracting assets.