February 28, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Golar LNG Ltd Q4 2016 operating loss of $32.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Ltd

* Golar LNG limited preliminary fourth quarter and financial year 2016 results

* Golar LNG Ltd says results of shipping business are expected to show some improvement in q1 2017 relative to q4 2016

* Golar LNG Ltd - reports a 4q 2016 operating loss of $32.7 million as compared to a 3q loss of $28.3 million

* Golar LNG Ltd - "any major improvement in shipping rates should not however be expected before 2h 2017"

* Golar LNG Ltd - Q4 total operating revenues $23.1 million versus $22.3 million in Q3

* Golar LNG Ltd - utilisation and voyage expenses during 4q remained relatively stable at 39% and $12.6 million respectively

* Golar LNG Ltd - unrestricted cash position as at december 31, 2016 was $224.2 million

* Golar LNG Ltd - "Golar Partners now has capital it needs to contemplate acquisition of a share of Flng Hilli Episeyo" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

