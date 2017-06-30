PRECIOUS-Gold heads for first monthly loss this year

* Gold down 2 pct in June and 0.4 pct in Q2 * Gold still up 8 pct in H1 after strong start to year * Silver worst Q2 performer, down 9 pct; palladium up 5.6 pct * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices) By Jan Harvey LONDON, June 30 Gold eased on Friday to stay on track for its first monthly loss this year, as hints from leading central banks that the era of easy money may be coming to a close pushed bond yields higher. The