May 31, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Golar LNG reports qtrly loss of $41.4 mln compared to a Q4 loss of $32.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Ltd::

* Interim results for the period ended 31 march 2017

* In quarter, reported a loss of $41.4 million compared to a 4q loss of $32.7 million

* Golar LNG Ltd says despite showing some improvement over prior quarter, shipping market remained weak in 1q

* Golar LNG Ltd says approximately 34 million tons of new lng is expected to come on line in 2017 representing 13% growth against 2016 global production

* Golar LNG - total operating revenues (including revenue from collaborative arrangement) for jan-mar quarter $25.1 million versus $23.1 million for oct-dec 2016 quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

