BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q4 revenue $5.70 bln-$6.10 bln
* Micron Technology Inc - sees Q4 revenue $5.70 billion - $6.10 billion
June 29 Gold Reserve Inc
* Gold Reserve Inc - will redeem on a total of US $27.5 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 11% senior secured convertible notes due 2018
* Gold Reserve Inc - will also redeem 11% senior secured interest notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Micron Technology Inc - sees Q4 revenue $5.70 billion - $6.10 billion
OTTAWA, June 29 Canada wants a single federal authority to assess the potential impact of oil pipelines and mines, officials said on Thursday, a move that could help quell protests that have blocked a series of major projects.