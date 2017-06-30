BRIEF-Insignia Systems appoints Jeffrey Jagerson as CFO
* Says Jeffrey Jagerson was appointed chief financial officer of Insignia Systems
June 30 Gold Reserve Inc
* Gold Reserve provides venezuela update
* Gold Reserve Inc - is providing an update to previously announced third amendment of settlement agreement with venezuela
* Gold Reserve Inc - under terms of settlement agreement, venezuela has agreed to pay gold reserve a total of approximately us $1,037 million
* Gold Reserve has received an initial installment of us $40 million under settlement agreement
* Gold Reserve Inc - venezuela will place venezuelan financial instruments with a face value of us $350 million in trust as collateral for future payments
* Gold Reserve Inc - venezuela will place venezuelan financial instruments with a face value of us $350 million in trust as collateral for future payments
* Gold Reserve Inc - final payment of us $285 million is scheduled to be paid on or before june 10, 2019
* Gold Reserve- is scheduled to receive 20 monthly payments of $29.5 million, 3 monthly payments of $40.8 million on or before 10th day of each month starting on july 10
* Gold Reserve Inc - payment comprised of about $797 million to satisfy arbitral icsid award granted in favor of company
* Gold Reserve Inc - venezuela has agreed to permanently withdraw all legal proceedings seeking annulment
* Gold Reserve Inc - payment also comprised of us $240 million for company's technical mining data related to brisas property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Jeffrey Jagerson was appointed chief financial officer of Insignia Systems
June 30 Even though a steady stream of money has flowed out of U.S. stocks into overseas markets, investors expect European and emerging market equities to rise further, supported by expectations for economic growth and accommodative central bank policies.