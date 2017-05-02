UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Gold Resource Corp
* Reports Q1 revenue of $24.3 million
* Gold resource corporation reports first quarter net income of $4.4 million, or $0.08 per share, maintains 2017 production outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Gold resource corp - 6,747 gold ounces produced in q1
* Gold resource corp - maintains its 2017 annual outlook (range plus or minus 5%) of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces
* 427,890 silver ounces produced in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.