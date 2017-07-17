FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp reports preliminary Q2 production
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
Business
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
World
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 8:39 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp reports preliminary Q2 production

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Gold Resource Corp

* Gold Resource Corporation reports preliminary second quarter production of 5,696 gold ounces and 397,670 silver ounces maintaining 2017 annual outlook

* Gold Resource - preliminary Q2 production at co's Aguila project totaled about 5,696 ounces of gold

* Gold Resource Corp - preliminary Q2 production at company's Aguila project totaled approximately 397,670 ounces of silver, 294 tonnes of copper

* Gold Resource Corp says company maintains its 2017 annual outlook of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 5%

* Gold Resource Corp - company maintains its 2017 annual outlook of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 5%

* Gold Resource Corp - preliminary Q2 production at company's Aguila project totaled approximately 4,176 tonnes of zinc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.