April 12 Gold Standard Ventures Corp

* Gold Standard Ventures announces acquisition of Battle Mountain Gold

* Gold Standard Ventures - Deal for consideration of 0.1891 of common share of co plus $0.08 in cash for each battle mountain common share held

* Gold Standard Ventures Corp - Proposed arrangement values Battle Mountain at approximately C$0.59 per share

* Gold Standard Ventures - Battle Mountain agreed to pay termination fee to gold standard of $1.25 million upon occurrence of certain termination events

* Gold Standard Ventures - Co gave Battle Mountain loan of $1.55 million to replace amount paid to buy remaining 40% interest in Lewis Gold Project on April 11

* Gold Standard Ventures Corp - Under terms of deal, on closing, each Battle Mountain shareholder will receive 0.1891 of a common share of gold standard

* Gold Standard Ventures - Under deal terms each Battle Mountain shareholder will also receive additonal $0.08 in cash for each Battle Mountain share held